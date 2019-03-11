Downtown Boulder CEO Maher to step down, take new role with market research firm

BOULDER — Downtown Boulder Partnership CEO Sean Maher will soon leave the organization for a new role leading the Boulder-based market research and consulting firm RRC Associates.

Maher, who has led the partnership since 2009, will take over as CEO of RRC Associates in late April, according to a Downtown Boulder news release.

Downtown Boulder will select an interim CEO to lead the organization until the board of directors chooses Maher’s permanent successor. That interim leader is expected to be announced next week.

“Downtown Boulder has grown up in the last decade but we have still managed to keep our local flavor,” Maher said in a prepared statement. “Our team has worked hard to support our small businesses and 77 percent of our retailers and restaurants are still locally owned.”

In a news release, the partnership pointed to the creation of the Downtown Boulder Foundation and the construction of more than 300,000 square feet of commercial space and more than 50 residential units as key accomplishments of Maher’s tenure.

“Under Sean’s leadership and direction, Downtown Boulder remains one of the strongest and most vibrant downtown districts in the country,” Downtown Boulder Partnership chairman Alan Rogers said in a prepared statement. “His knowledge from a small business owner’s perspective and steadfast dedication, along with the partnerships he’s made in the community, has ensured that downtown will continue to thrive in the years to come. We are sad to see him go but know that he will be an amazing asset to the team at RRC.”