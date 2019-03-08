Boulder, Fort Collins home prices fall slightly, while rest of region sees February gains

LOVELAND — February median home prices fell a bit in Fort Collins and Boulder, but ticked up in other parts the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, according to a recently released report from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder’s median single-family home sale price dropped under $1 million in February. The month’s median price of $975,000 was down from nearly $1.3 million in January. Still, February’s price was up more than 15 percent from the same month in 2018. There were 31 sales made during the month from 161 listings. The average time on the market was 64 days.

In Fort Collins, median also ticked down, dropping from $412,000 in January to $408,500. That price is slightly more than 2 percent higher than February 2018. There were 156 sales made during the month from 513 listings. The average time on the market was 74 days.

February median prices rose above the $300,000 threshold in the Greeley/Evans area. The median jumped from $294,750 in January to $307,238 in February. Prices in that market up 4.1 percent over last January. There were 130 sales made during the month from 274 listings. The average time on the market was 62 days.

Median prices in Longmont were $437,500 in February, up from $420,000 in January. The year-over-year price was up 4.2 percent from a February 2018 mark of $420,000. There were 72 sales made during the month from 151 listings. The average time on the market was 62 days

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, prices rose from $379,950 in January to an even $400,000 in February. That figure is up 3.7 percent from February 2018, when median prices were $385,815. There were 106 sales made during the month from 382 listings. The average time on the market was 89 days.

Estes Park median prices rose a bit from 493,500 in January to $500,000 in February. The February median price was up 8.9 percent over the same month last year. There were 13 sales made during the month from 89 listings. The average time on the market was 133 days