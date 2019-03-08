Banner announces new partnership to assist uninsured patients

Banner Health, which operates three Northern Colorado hospitals, is partnering with Integrated Health Management Services to help connect uninsured patients with health care coverage opportunities and other benefits such as assistance with housing.

“Our mission at Banner Health is making health care easier, so life can be better,” Lonny Aldinger, Western Region patient financial services director at Banner Health, said in a prepared statement. “We want all our patients to feel that they are not only getting the best medical treatment they need and deserve but have the peace of mind that they are also receiving the best medical coverage.

IHMS Enrollment Specialists will be available to patients at all of the local Banner hospitals: North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, McKee Medical Center in Loveland and Fort Collins Medical Center.