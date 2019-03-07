Weld United Way lists award winners

GREELEY — Three individuals, one company, one community partner, organizations and businesses throughout the community were recognized at the United Way of Weld County Live United Celebration on March 2 at DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley at Lincoln Park.

United Way honored:

Dan Dennie, Live United Award.

Nina Duran-Gutierrez, volunteer of the year.

Elizabeth Barber, community impact professional of the year.

North Colorado Health Alliance, community partner of the year.

Professional Finance Co., company of the year.

Dennie volunteered for more than 15 years at United Way of Weld County on either the campaign cabinet or board of directors, twice serving as board chairman. He served as Weld Recovers chairman following the 2013 flood.

“He gave hundreds of hours to help 500 households recover from the very first day the disaster started until the last household account was closed three years later,” said Jeannine Truswell, president and CEO of United Way of Weld County. “Dan attended hundreds of meetings, events, presentations providing connections and leadership to a massive effort and helping to make sure lines of communication were open and all remained at the table to get the work done.”

United Way also recognized 12 Centennial Circle Award companies for their employee participation and generosity; 15 Division Award winners, the leaders in campaign divisions; and 16 Pacesetter companies that set the pace at the beginning of the year-round community campaign. New this year was the awarding of the Top 10 companies, the major investors in United Way’s work.