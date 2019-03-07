Greeley wins paving award from state association

GREELEY — Greeley won the “Best in Colorado” subdivision paving award for Keep Greeley Moving’s work last year in the Rolling Hills neighborhood.

The Colorado Asphalt Paving Association recognized Greeley’s paving excellence at the 25th Annual “Best in Colorado” Asphalt Pavement Awards Program celebration last week in Denver. Additionally, the award recognized Greeley’s paving contractor for the work, Martin Marietta.

“It’s an important award to us and pretty prestigious in the industry,” said Pat Hill, Greeley pavement management coordinator, in a press release.

Scored by a jury of asphalt industry peers, the almost 6.5 miles of new pavement in the central Greeley Rolling Hills neighborhood scored higher than any other Colorado residential subdivision paving.

Judges base a lot of the score on the quality and appearance of the pavement, Hill said. However, material testing and construction organization and timing play an important role in the award too.

Paving the Rolling Hills neighborhood presented challenges because work had to be done during the summer when school wasn’t in session. Crews also worked around the reconstruction of Woodbriar Park, numerous underground utility projects and the deluge of insurance workers and roofers who needed access to the neighborhood after the hail storms that hit Greeley last summer.

Keep Greeley Moving — a voter-approved seven-year 0.65 percent sales tax — provides funding to improve and repair Greeley roads. The program includes road expansion projects; neighborhood road improvements such as the work done in Rolling Hills; arterial and collector road repairs and improvements; and concrete and sidewalk repairs and improvements.