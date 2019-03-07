FRCC Advanced Manufacturing Program head a finalist for Manufacturing Advocate of the Year award

LONGMONT — Front Range Community College’s advanced manufacturing program director George Newman has been named a finalist for the Colorado Manufacturing Awards’ Manufacturing Advocate of the Year.

The CMAs recognize outstanding manufacturing companies and individuals across 12 industries and the supply chain. The program is co-presented by CompanyWeek, digital media and events focusing on manufacturing, and Manufacturer’s Edge (the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partner in Colorado).

Winners will be announced and awards will be presented during a reception April 4 in Denver at the Cable Center on the University of Denver campus.

The Manufacturing Advocate of the Year winner will be a person from industry, education, or the public sector whose advocacy for manufacturing deserves recognition. Newman was selected by CMA organizers as the education finalist.

“George’s advocacy for manufacturing and his tireless work to create career opportunities for students — and workforce solutions for Colorado business — are exemplary,” CompanyWeek publisher Bart Taylor said in a prepared statement.