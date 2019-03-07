Broomfield agribusiness Willowood files for Chapter 11

BROOMFIELD — Willowood USA LLC, a company that formulates and sells crop protection products for the agriculture industry, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Willowood has assets of about $80 million, but liabilities of $87.2 million, according to an affidavit from Thomas Kim, the chief restructuring officer brought into the company. Kim is the founder and managing director of r2 Advisors llc, a turnaround and restructuring firm based in Denver. He was hired by Willowood in June 2018.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy is often known as reorganization bankruptcy and involves keeping the business alive through reorganization and paying off creditors over time.

In 2016, Willowood had revenues of $60.6 million, revenue of $88.6 million in 2017 and revenue of $65.6 million in 2018. The company had net income of $1 million in 2016, a net loss of $8.5 million in 2017 and a net loss of $12.9 million in 2018. The company is headquartered in Broomfield after relocating from Oregon in 2016. It employs 13 people, down from its peak of 17 employees in 2018.

The financial crisis stems from legal issues the company has had, according to Kim, and the decision was made to sell all assets through section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code in order to maximize value for all parties.

One of those legal issues is a lawsuit related to products containing Azoxystrobin, the sale of which generated 50 to 80 percent of earnings in 2016 and 2017. However the company received an injunction for Azoxystrobin due to patent infringement. Around the same time, the company had spent millions of dollars on ingredients and materials to support the sale of Azoxystrobin products.

“The sunk costs and loss of sales dramatically decreased the debtors’ future profitability profile — the debtors would have required more than $25 million of new sales from other existing products, based on average profit levels, to make-up for the lost profits of Azoxystrobin,” the Kim affidavit stated. “Additionally, more competitors entered the market. With no product to sell, the debtors found it difficult to defend their market share.”

What is more, the company also had data compensation liabilities higher than expected and some challenging weather that hit the agriculture industry.

Much of Willowood’s portfolio consists of herbicides, pesticides, insecticides and similar products, often priced 10 to 25 percent lower than competitors. It has more than 60 different products applicable to many types of crops. Much of the value of the company’s assets comes not just in its products but in the fact that they are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, which are transferable, and registration can cost about $10 million. Willowood also has a subsidiary, RightLine LLC, which sells golf course products.

To increase liquidity, Willowood entered into a sales agreement with AMVAC Chemical Corp. to sell a substantial portion of its EPA registrations. There is also a separate asset agreement in the works.