Teaching Tree to break ground on expanded child-care center

FORT COLLINS — Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center will break ground on its $2.1 million expansion on March 28.

The project at 424 Pine St. will create six new classrooms and two new natural playgrounds, increasing licensed capacity at the center from 101 to 215 children.

A November 2017 white paper published by the Talent 2.0 Task Force found a severe deficit of licensed child-care slots in the area, with 20,000 young children in need of care but only 13,754 licensed child-care slots available, according to a Teaching Tree press release.

Teaching Tree will expand into space that previously housed United Way of Larimer County.

A groundbreaking celebration will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m., March 26, at Northside Aztlan Community Center. Individuals interested in attending should RSVP to Tara Streeb, tstreeb@teaching-tree.org or 970-493-2628.

For more information about Teaching Tree’s child care expansion project or the groundbreaking event, call (970) 493-2628, email tstreeb@teaching-tree.org, or visit www.growthetree.org.