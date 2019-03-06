Lucky’s opens first Fort Collins store

FORT COLLINS — Boulder-based natural-foods grocer Lucky’s Market officially entered the Fort Collins market Wednesday morning, with the opening of its store at 425 S. College Ave.

Lucky’s in September 2017 announced plans to expand to Fort Collins. It occupies the former Sports Authority building, spending about $3 million on renovation of the property.

To celebrate its opening, Lucky’s will provide donations to allow the nonprofit organization Wish For Wheels to purchase 40 bikes and helmets for second graders at Putnam Elementary School and for Project Self-Sufficiency to cover transportation costs for local families in need.

“Our whole team is looking forward to sharing more natural foods with our community, and becoming a gathering place and second home to our customers,” Lucky’s Market Fort Collins store manager Tania Ellis said in a prepared statement.

The Fort Collins store will be the company’s fifth Colorado location. Lucky’s has existing stores in Boulder and Longmont.

The 25,000-square-foot Fort Collins store employs about 150 people.