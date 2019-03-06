Louisville office space sells for nearly $12M

LOUISVILLE — Equus Capital Partners, Ltd., a Pennsylvania-headquartered real estate private equity firm, recently bought a pair of adjacent office buildings in Louisville’s Centennial Valley Business Park for $11.95 million.

The buildings at 248 Centennial Parkway and 1172 Century Place total nearly 89,000 square feet and were sold by Westcore Centennial LLC, a joint venture between American Realty Advisors and Westcore Properties.

The property will be rebranded as Link @ Louisville.

“This is our second acquisition in the Northwest submarket since June 2018,” Brant Glomb, vice president of Equus, said in a prepared statement. “We are particularly drawn to this part of the Denver MSA given that it is considered a hub of high-tech employment. Strong employment and population growth coupled with its proximity to both downtown Denver and Boulder are fueling the path of growth and strong real estate fundamentals of the Northwest submarket.”

Glomb led the acquisition along with vice president of asset management Evan Danner and associate Adam Seyfarth. Riki Hashimoto, Dan Grooters, John Jugl and Paul Donahue of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller.