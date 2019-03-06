Builders selected for The Ridge development in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN — Aspen View Homes and Bridgewater Homes have been selected as the first two builders for The Ridge, a 165-acre mixed-use development in Johnstown.

The development at Interstate 25 and Freedom Parkway is being overseen by Arizona-based real estate investment firm Caliber Cos. LLC and will include single-family and multi-family housing, retail and industrial space, according to a Caliber news release.

“Caliber is committed to building a dynamic community in Johnstown that will help meet both the residential and commercial real estate needs of the area,” Caliber executive vice president Roy Bade said in a prepared statement. “Joining forces with well-respected partners is crucial to executing our vision for this development and we couldn’t be happier to have Aspen View and Bridgewater Homes onboard.”

Aspen View and Bridgewater will begin building homes on 208 lots this fall. Homes will range in size from 1,460 to 3,800 square feet, with prices starting in the high $300,000s.