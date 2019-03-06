Benitez steps down as Director of Outdoor Recreation

DENVER — Luis Benitez is leaving his role as director of the Outdoor Recreation Office at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International trade to join VF Corp.

Benitez will serve as vice president of government relations and global impact at VF Corp. His last day at the Outdoor Recreation Office will be March 22.

A new director will be coming in to fill the role. The Outdoor Recreation Office recently hired a deputy director, Nathan Fey, in February.

“Four years ago when I accepted this job and moved down to Denver from the mountains… I had no idea how many extraordinary things we would accomplish together,” Benitez wrote in a letter to the public. “Beyond the success in business recruitment and retention we have endeavored to help our community and our industry find a voice, a voice that has begun to shape the definition of not only who we are as a culture, but also what we stand for as a community.”

In his letter, Benitez reiterated how establishing the four pillars of the Outdoor Recreation Office — economic development, conservation and stewardship, education, and workforce training and public health and wellness — has allowed the office to help grow the outdoor industry in the state. Part of that success he said came in the form of enticing Outdoor Retailer and VF Corp. – the outdoor company he is now joining — to come to Colorado. He also thanked former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who recently announced a 2020 presidential bid, for helping create the vision of the office. He also thanked Gov. Polis for continuing to support and help evolve what the office can do.

“This role and these adventures that we have had along the way will be some of the most treasured memories of my life so from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your trust, and your continued belief that the outdoor industry truly can change the world,” Benitez concluded in his letter.