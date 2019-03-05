Windsor’s sports park moves forward with hotel, convention center plans

WINDSOR — Plans for the Colorado National Sports Park in Windsor continue to evolve with the announcement Tuesday that the project will now include a hotel, convention center and retail space.

Windsor recently deeded CNSP’s developers a 100-acre site at the town’s Diamond Valley Sports Complex as part of a public-private partnership deal struck last year. Colorado National Sports Park LLC will allow Windsor sports groups access to the existing three ballfields and new facilities, including a stadium that will bring in teams from around the region or nation for tournaments and championships.

Rocky Mountain Sports Park LLC, an entity distinct from Colorado National Sports Park but one that also involved CNSP’s Steven Chasteen, announced in 2017 plans for a 490-acre, 69-field sports complex at Harmony Road and Colorado Highway 257. Billed as the Disney World of youth sports, the project also proposed a stadium that could have housed a minor league baseball team. Concerns over the availability of infrastructure caused that plan to be abandoned.

“The core function is still the same: it’s still sports-based. You’re going to have softball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, all of those sports,” Windsor economic development director Stacy Miller said Tuesday at BizWest’s Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit in Loveland. “But what we are going to add on to that is the hotel, conference center component.”

The planned 300,000-square-foot hotel and convention center will likely have more than 100 rooms.

“One of the important things about this shift toward a hotel and convention center is to be able to maintain use of this site all year round, not just during [baseball and softball] tournaments from May through September,” Miller said. “Now there will the opportunity for other activities to go on during the offseason.”

Retail space, which will likely wrap around the stadium facility, could include shops, service businesses and restaurants.

“I’ve been talking to four breweries in the past month about the potential in Windsor,” Miller said. “We’ve been talking with them about opportunities within the sports park.”

Colorado National Sports Park LLC is expected to submit formal site plans to the town by the end of next month.

“They are ready to rock and roll,” Miller said.

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to reflect that Rocky Mountain Sports Park LLC is distinct from Colorado National Sports Park.