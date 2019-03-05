Vail Resorts adds new day-pass options

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is expanding its Epic Pass with the introduction of “Epic for Everyone,” an option that allows day passes.

The Epic Day Passes are designed to be customizable, where guests can select how many days they want to ski or ride. Customers can select between one and seven days and whether they want to add holiday access. The Epic Day Pass can be used at any of Vail Resorts’ North American locations, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Whistler Blackcomb, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City and others. Those who purchase four or more days can get access to Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

The Epic Day Pass is a discount of up to 50 percent from lift-ticket window prices, with one day starting as low as $106. The price per day can be lowered by selecting more days. The lowest prices can be locked in by purchasing this spring.

“With Epic for Everyone, we are excited to provide all of our guests with the value, flexibility and convenience that come with being a pass holder,” Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts, said in a prepared statement. “The launch of the Epic Day Pass transforms both season pass and lift ticket pricing and allows our guests to decide where, when and how frequently they want to ski or ride, which is exactly what made our Epic Pass so popular when we first introduced it over a decade ago.”

Those that want more ski days in their season can choose between the Epic Pass and the Epic Local Pass. The Epic Pass — which provides unlimited access to all Vail resorts and access to partner resorts — will be $939 for the 2019-2020 season. For those willing to miss on some peak dates and have a more limited list of locations available, the Epic Local Pass starts at $699. Those who purchase the Epic or Epic Local Pass this spring and make a $49 down payment and the remainder in September will get 10 Buddy Tickets (up from six last year) and six Ski with Friends tickets.

Additionally, there will be a Military Epic Pass in the 2019-2020 season priced at $129 for active and retired military and $529 for veteran military and their dependents.