Opponents of energy bill to rally at Capitol

DENVER — Opponents of a bill that would overhaul how the state regulates the oil-and-gas industry will rally at the state Capitol Tuesday.

The Colorado Petroleum Council and the Colorado Oil and Gas Association issued a joint statement that they “will join energy workers and supporters from across Colorado for a rally to protect and defend the hundreds of thousands of Colorado jobs supported by the state’s oil and gas industry.”

Both groups oppose Senate Bill 181 which was introduced Friday, arguing that it’s being “rushed through the legislative process without a formal stakeholder process and without customary review by those who would be impacted by its passage.”

Senate Bill 181 would shift the mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission from a group tasked with fostering oil and gas development to a group focused on regulating the industry. The bill would also give local government more power to enforce land-use and zoning rules, as well as increased setback requirements. New limits on “forced pooling” would also be included.

The bill will receive its first hearing in the Senate Transportation & Energy Committee at 2 p.m., Tuesday. Opponents will rally beginning at 11:30 a.m. on the west steps of the Capitol.