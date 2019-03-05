LID Landscapes, the trade name for Illinois-based James Martin Associates Inc., awarded its scholarship named after former LID Landscapes president Phil Loughman to James Flannery. Flannery, son of LID Landscapes designer Anne Flannery, is enrolled in a six-month Galvanize program designed to prepare graduates for employment as programmers after graduation. He already has completed courses at Front Range Community College in computer-aided design.
…