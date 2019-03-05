Loveland eyes widening of U.S. Highway 34

LOVELAND — The Loveland City Council Tuesday will consider broadening the scope of a project to widen U.S. Highway 34 near Interstate 25.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the first phase of the U.S. 34 Widening Project will begin this spring. The $3.2 million project was to add one lane in each direction from Eisenhower Boulevard to between Boyd Lake and Denver avenues.

City staff now say that the initial budget could cover widening the road to between Boyd Lake and Rocky Mountain avenues. The first phase is scheduled to being this spring and be completed by October.