Boulder chamber appoints director of policy programs

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber of Commerce has appointed Lori Call as senior director of policy programs. In this role, she will lead the Boulder Chamber’s policy team by providing strategic direction on a broad range of local and regional policy interests, including efforts to address workforce development, mobility and housing.

“As Boulder’s economy evolves, the complexity and level of support required by our businesses is also evolving,” said John Tayer, Boulder Chamber president and CEO. “The Boulder Chamber is responding in an expanded capacity to address our unique local challenges as well as regional, state and national policy issues that impact business success and the vitality of our economy. Lori will provide important leadership as we accelerate our efforts to advance the community’s priorities.”

Prior to joining the Boulder Chamber, Call was employed with Kaiser Permanente for 15 years. She has worked with the chamber for the past seven years, serving on the chamber board and as an officer.

Before Kaiser Permanente, Call served as director of communications at the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and her MBA from the University of Colorado Denver.