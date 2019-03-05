Fort Collins-based Bohemian Foundation will host a series of workshops to inform local nonprofit organizations about grant opportunities that may be available as part of the foundation’s Muse program. Muse supports groups in Weld and Larimer counties with contemporary music as their primary focus, with up to $20,000 in grant funding. Workshops will be held at 4 p.m. March 12 at Music District, 639 S. College Ave., Fort Collins; 4 p.m. March 19 at Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland; and 5 p.m. March 27 at Bohemian Foundation, 240 E. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins.
Fort Collins-based Bohemian Foundation will host a series of workshops to inform local nonprofit organizations about grant opportunities that may be available as part of the foundation’s Muse program. Muse supports groups in Weld and Larimer counties with contemporary music as their primary focus, with up to $20,000 in grant funding. Workshops will be held at 4 p.m. March 12 at Music District, 639 S. College Ave., Fort Collins; 4 p.m. March 19 at Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland; and 5 p.m. March 27 at Bohemian Foundation, 240 E. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins.
…