3 sure-fire ways to ignite your career

The beginning of a new year offers the chance to dream and scheme about what we truly desire more of in our personal and professional lives. If you are feeling less than fulfilled, now is the perfect time to envision what greater satisfaction and meaning would look like.

Once you have a clear vision, you can begin planning how to make your dreams come true. Putting our goals in writing and then developing plans and scheduling action steps is required to transform any idea from a wish to a reality.

There are three things that we can all do in order to find greater meaning and connection in our work, in our communities, and within ourselves.

Attend a signature event

Learning from thought leaders in our industries is a great way to re-energize our careers. Seek out an industry-specific event and set aside money to attend. By planning ahead, you can save on tuition, hotels and airfare. If costs still feel prohibitive, sign up to volunteer. By volunteering, we expand our network as well as our minds.

Presenting is another way to save on costs and grow professionally. Sharing our expertise can also help us develop deeper connections with others. Begin researching early to find an event that matches your interests and budget. If large conferences are overwhelming, look for smaller events. Then get busy making plans to attend.

Get involved in your local community

If you have been considering volunteering, make 2019 the year it happens. Through volunteering, we more fully align with our values, which increases a sense of meaning and purpose in our lives. By getting involved in our communities, we meet new people, and through ongoing interaction the relationships are deepened.

Volunteering helps us gain new skills and refine existing talents. It provides a way to show our skills in action. There is perhaps no better way to open doors to future opportunities than by working side by side with others who share similar interests and values.

Depending on how much time you have to give, volunteering might be something you do weekly or monthly. It will take planning and prioritizing to make it work. Take on what is reasonable and then show up and give your all.

Take up a hobby

Hobbies are not only fun, but it turns out that developing talents and pursuing passions is beneficial to our careers. Engaging in hobbies lowers stress, stirs creativity, and increases job satisfaction. My devotion to hiking and yoga makes me a much better counselor. By pursuing areas of interest outside of work, we end up being happier and more productive at work.

To realize the maximum benefit, hobbies and interests need to be pursued regularly. This takes commitment and planning. If your personal interests have been on the back burner, ease back into the pursuit of fun. There is a lot of power in setting small goals.

Of course, our careers should be fulfilling, and we all want to be engaged in work that feels meaningful. That said, no job or career is going to meet all our needs all of the time. We don’t need to necessarily get new jobs in order to become re-inspired and re-energized.

Sometimes the best way to breathe new life into our careers happens outside of the office — at a community event that you helped organize, while perfecting your tennis serve, or when attending a conference in a new city or somewhere tropical.

As we move into a new year, my wish is that we all take time to envision what sparks our interest. Once we figure out what we desire, we can then take concrete steps toward bringing those dreams to life. It is not about finding meaning and purpose; it is about making our lives richer and more satisfying.

