Gaia boosts subscribers in 2018, but losses also mount

LOUISVILLE — Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA), a Louisville-based company that streams video with a focus on yoga, meditation and lifestyle, added subscribers and boosted revenues during the 2018 fiscal year, but the company also took on greater losses than in 2017.

Total revenues in 2018 increased 55 percent to $43.9 million in 2018, up from $28.3 million the prior fiscal year. During the 2018 fiscal year, Gaia’s subscriber base grew from 364,500 to 550,000.

Despite this positive momentum, increased operating expenses resulted in net losses of $33.8 million or $1.96 per share, compared with a net loss of $23.3 million or $1.54 per share in 2017.

Gaia is expecting a transition to positive EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.