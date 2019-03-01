Real Estate Summit doors are closing fast

LOVELAND — It may still be possible to attend the Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit on Tuesday, March 5, but the doors are closing fast.

A few tickets remained today but are expected to be gone by the end of the weekend.

The summit, in its second year, will feature a look at the demographics of the region and its effects on both commercial and residential real estate. Elizabeth Garner, state demographer, will be the morning keynote speaker.

Attendees will also hear forecasts for both the commercial and residential sectors and have an opportunity to participate in sessions reviewing all the major commercial developments in the region, hear about Opportunity Zone developments, examine the effect of supply-side market conditions on the residential sector and participate in sales training.

The summit will begin 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Loveland located at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in east Loveland.

The Van Education Center will offer six VanEd credits to those needing continuing-education credits. Those credits are available for an additional fee.

The day will close with a session recognizing icons of real estate and construction. Recognized this year will be David Everitt, principal of the Everitt Cos.; Linda Hopkins, broker/owner of the Group Inc.; Steve Stansfield, broker/owner of Realtec Real Estate Services; Bob Tointon, CEO of Phelps-Tointon; and Gene Vaughan, broker/owner Re/Max Alliance.

