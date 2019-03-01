Pueblo finds itself on crime list

PUEBLO — Pueblo has found itself on another ranking list — one that the business community would most likely have wanted to avoid.

The research company 24/7 Wall Street has placed Pueblo at the top of its Colorado list of cities where crime is soaring.

The Chieftain reported that the list is not the first. Crime in the city, especially murders, robberies, rapes and assaults, has negatively affected the city’s rankings in Forbes, U.S. News, among others.

Pueblo has had two homicides so far this year, the Chieftain reported.