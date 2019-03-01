Disposal company sells to Waste Management

GREELEY — Waste Management of Colorado Inc. will finalize today its purchase of Northern Colorado Disposal LTD, a Greeley-based company.
Northern Colorado Disposal has customers in Eaton, Windsor, Pierce and Ault, in addition to Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. The newspaper reported that Waste Management will attempt to maintain existing schedules in order to minimize disruption for customers.
