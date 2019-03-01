Deadline for Mercury 100 submissions extended to March 8

The deadline for submissions for BizWest’s Mercury 100 lists of fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado has been extended from Feb. 28 to March 8.

The Boulder Valley list will include companies based in Boulder and Broomfield counties, while the Northern Colorado list will include companies in Larimer and Weld counties. Both lists will rank companies based on two-year revenue growth.

To be included, companies:

Must be headquartered in the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado (Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer or Weld counties).

Must be privately held.

Must include revenue for each of the past three years. Companies must have recorded revenue no later than April 1, 2016. A minimum revenue number may be required.

Companies in both lists will be divided into “flights” based on revenue ranges. Rankings will be revealed at two Mercury 100 celebrations scheduled for May. The Northern Colorado Mercury 100 will take place May 8 at Grace Place in Berthoud, while the Boulder Valley program is scheduled for May 15 at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield.

To be considered for the Mercury 100 programs, companies can submit data here.