Bobo’s to create special bar to benefit nonprofit

BOULDER — A young boy’s fight and eventual loss to cancer has inspired Bobo’s, the Boulder-based maker of whole-grain snacks, to help critically ill children and their families this month and beyond. Bobo’s Oat Bars is the trade name of Simply Delicious Inc.

Through its volunteer work with Boulder nonprofit There With Care, Bobo’s met Cate Buck, who shared that her son Thomas, a boy who lost his fight with brain cancer at the age of 4, always had a smile on his face when he had Bobo’s Oat Bars. The story inspired Bobo’s to introduce a limited-edition bar — the “There With Care Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oat Bar.” The company will donate 30 percent of its sales to the organization, which provides compassionate care for children and families nationwide during the critical phase of a medical crisis.

Founded in 2005 by Paula Dupre Pesmen, There With Care works with licensed social workers to identify families it can assist and then provide the needed resources such as transportation, groceries, therapy programs or other essentials. Since 2016, Bobo’s has donated more than 80 hours in volunteer time, thousands of Bobo’s Oat Bars and more than $20,000 to the families it serves through the organization. On March 22, Bobo’s will host an event at Bobo’s Boulder Bakery to raise awareness, money and donations for There With Care.