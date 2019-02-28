Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Horizon View Homes buys Texas company

 

FORT COLLINS — Horizon View Homes, an El Paso, Texas, company with operations in Northern Colorado, has bought a San Antonio home construction company called Armadillo Homes.

The company has built homes in several Northern Colorado communities, including Berthoud, Greeley, and Windsor, according to a report in the Coloradoan.

The company expanded to diminish the effects of slowdowns in any one region of the country.

 

