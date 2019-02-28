Fort Collins Habitat to begin taking applications

FORT COLLINS — Habitat for Humanity in Fort Collins will open applications for homes in the Harmony Cottages neighborhood starting March 19 and running through April 18.

Located at the southeast intersection of Harmony Road and Taft Hill Road, Harmony Cottages is the largest Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity development. The energy efficient homes range in size from 950-1,250 square feet and feature landscaping, picket fences and usable porches, set in a neighborhood that includes a designated pocket park and open spaces.

To qualify for a Habitat home applicants must:

Live or work in Fort Collins or the surrounding rural areas

Have a need for adequate shelter

Earn between 45-80 percent of Fort Collins’ area median income

Contribute up to 500 hours of “sweat equity” working to build their home.

Habitat homeowners pay an interest free mortgage. Their mortgage payments go directly back to Habitat to build more homes in the community.

Applications are available here.

Mandatory orientation sessions prior to application acceptance will be: