CU Boulder tests virtual reality counseling techniques

BOULDER — Virtual reality isn’t just for gaming anymore. As part of a groundbreaking initiative, the Counseling and Psychiatric Services office at the University of Colorado Boulder is piloting the use of virtual reality or VR to treat students working through mental health conditions and phobias.

The program integrates VR with traditional therapy for students facing anxiety, depression and other common mental health issues, and can also be effective for the treatment of phobias such as the fear of heights (acrophobia), the fear of public speaking (glossophobia) and the fear of insects (entomophobia).

“VR allows us to fully immerse students in environments that would otherwise be difficult,” said CU Boulder counseling center director Monica Ng.

Ng said exposure therapy is an evidence-based treatment to address anxiety and phobias, but the integration of the technology into therapy settings has been limited on college campuses until now. She said her team is excited about the technology’s potential to help students make meaningful progress toward their mental health goals. Recently, CU Boulder also introduced canine therapy for students who find interacting with a therapy dog relaxing during counseling sessions.

Guided meditations and simulation programs to address phobias are being offered now, and additional programs will be added this year.

“Virtual reality therapy is not for everyone. It’s important for patients to talk to a counselor to determine if it is the right choice for them,” Ng recommended to anyone considering the treatment option.

CU Boulder is partnering with the CU Anschutz Medical Campus to expand a virtual reality treatment program. The counseling center is also working with the Community and Behavioral Health department in the Colorado School of Public Health at CU Denver to create customized therapy programs, including one designed to address test anxiety by featuring simulated versions of real-world CU Boulder classrooms.