Naturally Boulder expands nationally, forms Naturally Network

BOULDER — Naturally Boulder is expanding nationally with the launch of the Naturally Network.

The new national network builds on the model of Naturally Boulder, a 1,400-member organization for the natural products industry. The group first formed Naturally Bay Area in 2018 and is now adding Naturally Chicago and Naturally Austin. Naturally North Bay, an affiliate of Naturally Bay Area, will debut later this year.

“For years I received granular questions from companies in the Boulder-Denver community about things like where to find kitchen space, capital and how to connect with a buyer,” said Arron Mansika, executive director of Naturally Boulder, in a prepared statement. “As Naturally Boulder’s reputation grew nationally, those questions scaled up. People began to ask me how they could replicate the Naturally Boulder model in their own region, and the concept of a Naturally Network took root.”

Each of the affiliates are committing to Naturally Network’s guiding principles, which promote regenerative business practices to improve human, animal and environmental welfare. The Naturally Network will also share branding, national member database, educational programming models, annual pitch slam competition and community celebrations.

“The Naturally Network is a national hub to support distinct geographical epicenters for natural and organic companies,” Mansika said. “Our ultimate gift is the power of conscious connection and community.”

The Naturally Network will make its official debut at Natural Products Expo West on March 7 in Anaheim, Calif. The Naturally Network will also begin accepting applications for additional affiliate chapters in the first quarter of 2020.