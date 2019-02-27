DMC Global names former Duke Energy exec to board

BOULDER — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) has appointed Andrea Bertone to serve on the company’s board of directors.

Bertone most recently was president of Duke Energy International LLC, a subsidiary of Houston-based Duke Energy Corp.

The Boulder-based DMC Global operates in two sectors: oilfield products and services, and industrial infrastructure. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, while the industrial infrastructure sector is served by its NobelClad business, according to a company news release. DynaEnergetics is an international developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. NobelClad is the world’s largest manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, used to fabricate capital equipment in industrial sectors.

“Andrea’s extensive experience leading a multinational company and overseeing global operations will provide important perspective to the DMC board,” DCM Global’s board chairman David Aldous said in a prepared statement. “Andrea also brings an expansive background in mergers and acquisitions, financial analysis, risk management, and health, environment, safety and security matters.”