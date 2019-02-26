Tradehome Shoes to open Fort Collins store

FORT COLLINS — On the heels of the news that Payless Shoesource will close all of its stores across the country, including those in Northern Colorado, Tradehome Shoe Stores Inc. announced that it will open a store in Fort Collins, its fifth in Colorado.

Tradehome, a Cottage Grove, Minn.-based company, is an employee-owned retailer that has stores in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Broomfield and Pueblo. Its new location in the Foothills Mall will open March 1.

Tradehome carries brands such as Alegria, Chaco, Dansko, Dr. Martens, Ecco, Hunter, Keen, Merrell, HOKA ONE ONE, Asics, Nike, Oboz, Olukai and more.

“Families appreciate the opportunity to get the right fit and style at a local store, where a knowledgeable associate can help them through the process,” James Mathews, vice president of retail operations, said in a written statement. “Tradehome Shoes has prospered because we bring premium brands; athletics, sandals, boots, hiking, and other lifestyle products to local markets,” he said.

Tradehome Shoes was founded on the principle of “trading at home” in the local community instead of via catalogs. Tradehome Shoes has thrived for more than 90 years by creating community based stores focused on customer service and a curated selection of footwear for the entire family.