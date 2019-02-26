Platte River Power Authority, eMotorWerks to study electric vehicle charging

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority and eMotorWerks, a California-based electric-vehicle infrastructure firm and subsidiary of Enel Group Co., are partnering to study electric-vehicle charging patterns in PRPA’s service area.

As part of the study, eMotorWerks will supply its smart charging equipment and technology to the wholesale power supplier, owned by member cities Fort Collins, Estes Park, Longmont and Loveland.

“The study will explore flexible charging services in support of Platte River’s broader energy diversification goals in the electricity and transportation sector,” according to a company news release.

The goal is to have 250 electric vehicle drivers participate in the study. Participants will receive a $200 instant rebate upon purchase of the JuiceBox, eMotorWerks’ smart charging station, when purchased from PRPA.

“Smart EV charging aligns well with Platte River’s core pillars of providing reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable electricity and services to our owner communities,” PRPA CEO Jason Frisbie said in a prepared statement. “As our renewable portfolio continues to expand, a better understanding of EV owner consumption patterns will provide valuable insight and allow consumers to participate in our energy future.”