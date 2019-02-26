Legislature kills bill that would have banned straws

DENVER — The Colorado Legislature has killed a bill that would have limited use of plastic straws by restaurants.

The bill in its original form would have required restaurants to provide plastic straws only on a request basis. An attempt to amend the bill to give local governments control over its implementation caused the bill sponsor to kill it.

Banning plastic straws has become an environmental campaign, particularly in coastal areas where the straws end up in the ocean and cause problems for sea life.