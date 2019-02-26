Larimer County Clerk tapped for state recording technology board

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County Clerk Angela Myers has been appointed by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to serve of the state’s Electronic Recording Technology Board.

The mission of the board, established in 2016, is to “develop, maintain, improve, replace, or preserve land records systems,” according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office.

Last year, the board administered more than $1.1 million in grant funds to 20 counties, the release said. There is $2.5 million available for future grants.

“Quality recording operations are fundamental for successful commerce,” Myers said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to serve on this important board to the benefit of county recording processes across the state, and I look forward to the many successes we will champion in the years ahead.”