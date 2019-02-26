Fort Collins to partner with tech firm on smart street sweeper program

FORT COLLINS — The city of Fort Collins and Atlanta-based commercial waste technology firm Rubicon Global LLC are partnering on a smart street sweeper pilot program.

Rubicon will install route-management technology on the city’s street-sweeper fleet aimed at improving efficiency and transparency of road maintenance.

“Fort Collins is always looking to take advantage of technology and data to help improve efficiency, maintenance and make for a better community for our citizens,” Larry Schneider, Fort Collins director of transportation, said in a prepared statement. “We think this specific smart city solution from Rubicon Global could be a game changer for our fleet of street sweeping vehicles.”

The pilot program will last six months.

Rubicon’s technology platform “helps cities of all sizes leverage data to make smarter decisions about everything from waste and recycling services, to road conditions and overall city operations, leading to improvements in sustainability and quality of life that map to an overall mission to end waste in all of its forms,” Michael Allegretti, Rubicon chief public strategy officer, said in a statement.