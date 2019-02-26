CEC, AXIS to create new preK to 8th grade school

FORT COLLINS — Colorado Early Colleges and AXIS International Academy will jointly create a new preschool through eighth grade school in Fort Collins.

The campus at 2130 W. Horsetooth Road (intersection of Taft Hill Road and Horsetooth Road) will offer three programs: a private preschool, a kindergarten through fifth grade Core Knowledge through language immersion school, and Northern Colorado’s second sixth through eighth grade early college middle school with a STEAM pathway program.

Enrollment is now open for fall 2019. The schools are scheduled to move into the building this summer.

“The response to CEC’s current middle school program has been overwhelmingly positive, and it was time to look for the right place to expand and grow to continue helping families across Northern Colorado,” Sandi Brown, CEC chief executive administrator, said in a written statement. “Opening the CEC Fort Collins West campus, and bringing in AXIS International Academy, enables us to offer three distinct programs to new families — all in one centralized location.”

CEC believes that post-secondary and workforce readiness begins in middle school and culminates at high school graduation. All eighth-grade students at the new school will matriculate to the organization’s high school for ninth grade.

The new middle school is CEC’s second in Fort Collins. CEC came to Fort Collins in 2012, opening its early college high school campus first, followed by its middle school in 2015. The goal of CEC’s middle school program is to help students build a solid foundation for success in preparation for earning associate degrees in high school. The organization’s middle school students who matriculated to CEC’s high school had a 95 percent completion rate in their college courses in the fall 2018 semester. And 81 percent of CEC high school’s 2019 graduating seniors are on track to earn an associate degree and/or post-secondary certification.

AXIS International Academy is a kindergarten through fifth grade public school offering the Core Knowledge curriculum through English and language immersion, giving students the opportunity to learn Spanish, Mandarin Chinese or French. In addition, it will also offer AXIS International Preschool, a private Core Knowledge and language immersion preschool. AXIS International Academy and Preschool will occupy the first floor of the Horsetooth building and the CEC middle school will occupy the second floor.

CEC and AXIS International Academy are chartered by Colorado’s Charter School Institute and share a similar focus: that all students deserve the opportunity to receive an excellent, relevant education in a caring, student-centered environment. Both schools welcome students from across northern Colorado.

The schools are hosting informational sessions at the CEC high school campus, 4424 Innovation Drive. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for March 9, April 6, April 18, and May 11. Specific times are available on the CEC middle school website.

Colorado Early Colleges is a network of charter schools located along the Front Range. CEC is the state’s largest charter school network and the only early college middle school and high school network.