Pulliam building renovation now underway

LOVELAND — The committee working to rehabilitate the aging Pulliam Community Building in downtown Loveland broke ground on the first phase of the renovation on Friday.

Full rehabilitation of the sturdy concrete structure, built long before elevators and handicapped-accessible restrooms were required, will cost $7.3 million. Part of the money is being raised by a foundation created to restore the building, and part is being matched by the city of Loveland.

The first phase of construction will provide for electrical upgrades, an elevator wall to prepare for a future elevator, fire sprinklers, and an auxiliary stairs on the west end of the building, according to Norm Rehme, president of the Pulliam Community Building Foundation.

Fransen Pittman General Contractors, with offices in Windsor and Englewood, has been contracted to perform the work.