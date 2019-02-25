KGA wins national gold award

LOUISVILLE — KGA Studio Architects, a Louisville firm, has won a gold award from the National Association of Home Builders. The awards program, called “The Nationals,” salutes the best in the building industry.

KGA Studio Architects received the award in the Detached Community of the Year category for its work on Vivant, a master-planned community in Parker.

KGA was part of a team that included interior-design firm Trio and Joyce Homes. The team was faced with the challenge of separating 81 home lots from an existing community by rebranding the lots as a new community offering large lots and modern home designs. The builder collaborated with design firms to create new home designs unlike anything available in the market by designing from the inside out, beginning with floor-plan circulation, programming, and flexibility of space.

Launched in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program honors excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.