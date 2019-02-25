Erie Medical Center opening to patients next week

ERIE — Boulder Community Health patients in Erie and the Carbon Valley will soon have additional health care options right in their own backyards.

The health system’s new Erie Medical Center, which will offer a variety of services from family medicine to cardiology to urgent care to midwifery, is set to open March 4.

“Construction is virtually finished, and we are just wrapping up with some final touches,” said Jamie Jensen, chief population health officer and vice president of ambulatory operations for BCH.

The 40,000-square-foot, roughly $19 million facility at 101 Erie Parkway broke ground about a year ago.

“As the population in our region has grown further and further east … we’ve really wanted to make sure we are meeting the needs of the community in more convenient locations for our patients,” Jensen said. “When you look at Erie and the growth in that part of Boulder County into Weld County, you’ll see they were really underserved as far as health care providers go.”

Erie and nearby cities such as Frederick and Firestone are not only home to the medical center’s patients, but also many of the facility’s staff.

“A lot of providers and staff were very excited to be able to work close to home,” said Larry Novissimo, BCH’s associate vice president of ambulatory operations. “In health care, it’s really important to serve the community where you live.”

Erie Medical Center will serve as the home to satellite offices of existing BCH services such as Boulder Heart and Boulder Women’s Care practices.

The center will also feature a newly formed family medicine clinic with two full-time physicians and one nurse practitioner, a new full-service laboratory and a new imaging facility.

BCH’s Outpatient Pediatric Rehabilitation program will move in April from the health system’s Boulder facility on Broadway to Erie.

“We really wanted to make sure that we could continue to meet the needs of our kids in the community, so Erie will become the permanent home for the pediatric rehab program,” Jensen said. “… We want to make sure our patients can get the right care, at the right place, at the right time

Erie Medical Center also features a community room where health professionals will be able to give lectures and present educational series.