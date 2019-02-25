Ball Corp. grows net sales across all business segments in 2018

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) reported earnings per share of $1.29 in 2018, compared to $1.05 in 2017.

The company’s net earnings for the year were $454 million, according to Ball’s 10K. In 2017, Ball Corp. had net earnings of $374 million.

Net sales in 2018 were $11.6 billion. In 2017, they were $10.9 billion.

The company’s aerospace segment, based in Boulder, had net sales of $1.1 billion in 2018. In 2017, net sales were $991 million. Net sales for its North American beverage packaging segment were $4.6 billion, compared to $4.2 billion in 2017. Net sales for its South American beverage packaging unit were $1.7 billion in 2018 and its European beverage packaging segment had 2018 net sales of $2.6 billion.

The company had 6,048 common shareholders as of Feb. 20. There were about 6 million shares purchased in 2018.