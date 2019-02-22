United Way of Larimer County to relocate, Teaching Tree to expand

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County will move this year from its location on Pine Street in Fort Collins to a new space nearby on Oak Street.

The move will allow the growing Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, which shares space in United Way’s Pine Street building, to expand its operations and take over the entirety of the building.

Teaching Tree, which has a waiting list of about 300 kids, will have the space to add classrooms and double its capacity from 100 to 200 students.

For years, United Way leased the space at 424 Pine St. from the city. Teaching Tree took over that lease last month.

“It is much more cost-effective for Teaching Tree to expand in place” within the Pine Street building, which was more square footage than United Way needed, United Way’s marketing and engagement director Amanda Sammartino said.

The new facility at 525 Oak St. is expected to be ready for United Way to move in July.

Fort Collins-based development firm Brinkman owns the property and will be subsidizing the cost of building improvements.

“We have long admired the positive catalyst United Way serves as in our community,” Brinkman CEO Kevin Brinkman said in a prepared statement. “We believe this facility will allow them to further grow their positive impact as a non-profit leader. This partnership is one we’re proud of and committed to.”

The Oak Street facility is envisioned as a hub for nonprofit organizations. Sammartino said United Way will share the space with three to five groups, which United Way is in the process of identifying.

“The stars are aligning to help us make a huge impact in the community,” she said of the four-pronged collaboration between United Way, Teaching Tree, Brinkman and the city.