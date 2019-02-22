Denver to host first cannabis real estate summit

DENVER — The Greater Denver Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management will host the National Real Estate and Cannabis Summit this summer.

The one-day, first-of-its-kind event is set for June 13 at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora.

The purpose of the event is to “provide information to real estate professionals to navigate the new age of expanding cannabis legalization,” according to an Institute of Real Estate Management news release.

“Understanding legal cannabis can be challenging for real estate professionals, but this event will help everyone address these challenges in a proactive way,” Dan Murphy, the institute’s greater Denver chapter president-elect, said in a prepared statement. “The knowledge being shared at this event will not be available anywhere else, and real estate professionals would be wise to leverage Colorado’s experience in navigating legal cannabis for the past five years.”

The keynote will be delivered by former Colorado Deputy Attorney General David Blake and Melissa Kuipers-Blake, the emerging regulated industries chairperson at Brownstein Farber Hyatt & Schreck.