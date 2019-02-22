Bohemian Foundation offers workshops for Muse grant program

FORT COLLINS — Bohemian Foundation, a Fort Collins-based will host a series of workshops to inform local nonprofit organizations about grant opportunities that may be available as part of the foundation’s Muse program.

Muse, which supports Weld and Larimer groups with contemporary music as their primary focus, with up to $20,000 in grant funding.

“Funding requests must align primarily with one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; and to increase performances of live music,” according to Bohemian Foundation news release.

Information workshops will be held at 4 p.m. on March 12 at Music District, 639 S. College Ave., Fort Collins; 4 p.m. on March 19 at Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. 4th St., Loveland; and 5 p.m. on March 27 at Bohemian Foundation, 240 E. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins.

Visit bohemianfoundation.org/music-programs/muse/application-assistance for more information.