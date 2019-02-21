Polis to speak at NoCo Hemp Expo

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will be a featured speaker at the NoCo Hemp Expo taking place March 28-30 at the Crowne Plaza DIA Convention Center.

“Hemp is an amazingly versatile crop, and I’m proud to see Colorado’s rural communities leading the way to unleash its untapped economic potential,” Polis said during his campaign in 2018. “As governor, I’ll support our farmers and innovators who want to develop industrial hemp — and I’ll tell the federal government to stay out of their way.”

Polis had advocated for the expungement of non-violent cannabis-related criminal records, expansion of medical marijuana and non-cooperation with enforcement of federal prohibition.

“We are honored to have Gov. Polis, a friend, a believer, and a leading ally of the hemp industry, speak at NoCo6,” said Morris Beegle, co-founder of Colorado Hemp Co., in a prepared statement.

Colorado Hemp Co. produces NoCo Hemp Expo.

“Jared has supported this industry for a long time, not only with words, but with his actions as a congressional representative for Colorado,” Beegle said. “We are excited to hear what he has to say about the future of hemp and the opportunities that exist not only for Coloradans, but for people across the country and around the globe.”

Polis joins a lineup of speakers that includes David Bronner, cosmic enlightenment officer of top-selling Dr. Bronner’s natural soaps; and Michelle Barry, co-founder and CEO of VITA Technologies, which provides customized innovation research.