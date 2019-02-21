Greeley Area Chamber president announces retirement at 100th anniversary dinner

GREELEY — Sarah MacQuiddy, president of the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce announced her retirement Thursday evening during the chamber’s annual dinner.

The dinner, which celebrated the chamber’s 100th anniversary, drew a record 1,056 attendees.

MacQuiddy will step down from the leadership position she has held for 15 years on June 30 in order to spend more time with family, she said.

“You can’t do this job and have this much going on in this community without the most amazing team in the whole world,” she said. “… There aren’t enough thank yous to say.”

MacQuiddy isn’t the only member of chamber leadership departing. Steve Baker of Sears Real Estate and Dan Weaver of the University of Northern Colorado are retiring from the board of directors and were recognized at Thursday’s event.