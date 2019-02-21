CSU’s Frank given Collins Award by Fort Collins chamber

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Tony Frank, president of Colorado State University, with the Collins Award Wednesday night at the 114th annual dinner. More than 600 people attended the event.

This year’s event theme, Bringing Business Home, incorporated the connection between business success, economic vitality of the community, and the ability to afford great public quality of life amenities.

“We want to help people make the connection that to be able to afford the great quality of life amenities we all enjoy, we need successful businesses that give our community a vibrant economic base,” said David May, Fort Collins chamber president and CEO.

The chamber’s top award, the Collins Award, recognized Frank for his role in leading the university and for his role in the community. Frank is the 14th president of CSU, one of the nation’s leading public land-grant research universities with nearly 35,000 students and more than $332 million in annual research activity. According to CSU, since his appointment as president in 2008, he has overseen a period of record fund-raising and enrollment, rising graduation rates, increased diversity, improved campus infrastructure, and unprecedented research support. He was named chancellor of the Colorado State University System on June 1, 2015.

Past winners of the Collins Award include David Wood, Larry Kendall, Tom Gleason, Bohemian Companies, Curt and Nancy Richardson, Mark Driscoll and Gordan Thibedeau.

Other award winners Wednesday night were:

2018 Volunteer of the Year: Valerie Arnold, Hub Real Estate. Arnold is a former assistant attorney general and counsel to the Colorado Division of Real Estate. She is an active member of two of the chamber’s busiest and most demanding committees: Red Carpet Committee and the Local Legislative Affairs Committee. Outside the chamber, she is a trustee for the Poudre River Public Library District; a board member for the Red Cross of Northern Colorado; an associate board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County; and a board member for the city of Fort Collins Transportation Board.

2018 Chair: Connie Dohn, Dohn Construction. Dohn is immediate past chair of the chamber board.

Retiring Chamber Board Members: Lucia Lily and Sharie Grant

2018 Local Legislative Affairs Committee (LLAC) Chair: Brandon Grebe.

Also, during the evening, three elected officials, including Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly, Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer and Fort Collins Mayor Pro Tem Gerry Horak, were recognized for their leadership on Interstate 25 and efforts securing the money for additional lanes.

“Dozens and dozens of people have contributed to this (Interstate 25) effort. That includes many of you in the audience tonight who have supported our lobbying work through Northern Colorado Prospers and made time to contact elected officials,” said May. “These three individuals have testified, lobbied legislators, and provided strategic leadership on I-25.”

Pete Gazlay, current chamber board chairman and owner of Total Facility Care, shared the chamber’s Livability Agenda:

Shorter commutes, safer roads

Continuing to fight for reliable, affordable electricity

Supporting workers to develop skills and help employers find talent

Advocating for more affordable housing and childcare from a business perspective

And focusing on creating high-quality, high-paying jobs

“Our duty as a chamber is to keep things going by not taking things for granted and by staying focused on issues that make a positive difference for our residents and businesses,” said Gazlay.