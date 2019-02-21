Anadarko buys Weld County land for $8.5M

JOHNSTOWN — Oil and gas operator Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: APC) recently purchased a roughly 157-acre parcel of agricultural land in Johnstown just east of U.S. Interstate 25 for $8.5 million, Weld County public records show.

The sellers were CP Lakeshore Holdings II, LLC, a company registered to a Bow Mar address, and Lafayette North Holdings, LLC, which is registered to an address in Littleton.

Weld County property records show the parcel is mostly vacant farm land with small, one-story ranch home built in 1961.