St. Julien gets 4 stars from Forbes Travel Guide

BOULDER — The St. Julien Hotel & Spa in Boulder was named a four-star hotel by Forbes Travel Guide.

This is the second highest Forbes rating possible.

To determine which hotels recieve four stars, Forbes uses professional inspectors to rate establishments on more than 900 standards, according to the travel guide.

“We’re delighted to again receive Four-Star ratings from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Bob Trotter, general manager of St Julien Hotel & Spa, said in a prepared statement. “This distinction would not be possible without our dedicated staff, who are committed to providing an exemplary experience.”