Weld County granting small business assistance funds

WELD COUNTY — The Weld County Small Business Incentive Program has granted $123,608 to eight small businesses since its inception in 2014, $60,000 of which was granted this year.

The Small Business Incentive Program is facilitated by the Board of Commissioners and the Department of Planning. It was established with $500,000 from the county’s economic development fund in 2014.

“We’re pleased to have been able to provide more than $120,000 dollars to business and property owners to help cover development fees,” Weld County Chair Barbara Kirkmeyer said in a prepared statement. “Small businesses provide stability to our economy, and this program is one way we encourage anyone looking to start a business to consider doing so in Weld County.”

To be eligible for financial assistance, business owners or tenants must be located in unincorporated Weld County and meet several requirements, including that their business must hire 50 percent of its workforce from Weld County and have 35 or fewer employees, among other requirements.

“This is a unique program, and I would encourage more participation,” said Scott James, Weld County Commissioner and Coordinator of the Planning Department, in a statement. “When you’re in the planning process or the permit process, don’t forget to look into the Small Business Incentive Program. It’s a great way to start you off on your new venture.”

Those interested in learning more can visit the Planning and Zoning department page on www.weldgov.com.